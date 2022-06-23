End to Camp Nou season ticket exemption period and return of Seient Lliure - FC Barcelona

In order to encourage attendance by season ticket holders and non-holders at Camp Nou and guarantee proper use, a series of measures are to be introduced for the 2022/23 season

Jenni Hermoso says goodbye - FC Barcelona

In a post on Jenni Hermoso's social media, the striker said goodbye to Barça: "Everything comes and sometimes ends. I am very proud of having given my all in the shirt." The 32 year old striker thus ends her second spell as a blaugrana after playing for the Club between 2014 and 2017 before rejoining in 2019.

Osasuna are among clubs monitoring Abde's situation at FC Barcelona - SPORT

One issue Barcelona have to resolve this summer is what happens with Ez Abde next season? The answer to that question is currently unknown. The club have cited him for preseason with the first team and will make a decision from there. The key factor is perhaps what happens with Ousmane Dembele.

Bayern CEO Kahn insists they still expect Lewandowski back for preseason - SPORT

Bayern Munich are not ready to give even an inch on Robert Lewandowski. At least not based on the latest comments coming from various people at the club. On Wednesday morning, sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić warned the striker they are expecting him back on July 12, while Oliver Kahn wasted little time in following that line.

The latest on all of the signings Barcelona are working on this summer - SPORT

Barcelona are preparing for one of the most important transfer windows in their recent history. Despite having their hands tied due to the financial situation, the club hope the famous 'palancas' can help them get business done this summer.

Xavi wants Barcelona to make one final push to renew Dembele's deal - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez has asked the Barcelona hierarchy to make one last effort to get Ousmane Dembele to stay at Camp Nou this summer. Dembele's contract expires on June 30 and no decision has been made on his future yet.

Barcelona's goalkeeping headache with Neto hoping to see out contract - SPORT

The goalkeeping position is one that has created internal debate at Barcelona. No one doubts Marc ter Stegen will be the No.1, but there are doubts about what to do beyond that.

Ansu Fati relaxed as he steps up double sessions in preparation for 22-23 - SPORT

Since Monday, Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is training with his brother Braima Fati, with double sessions daily as he continues his return to full fitness.