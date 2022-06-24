Lucy Bronze explains reasons for Barcelona move, reveals welcome message from Alexia Putellas

One of women’s football’s best-ever players is joining Barcelona in a shocking move this summer, and now she’s explained why.

England international right-back Lucy Bronze has signed for Barça Femení on a free transfer from Manchester City, a massive deal for a Barça side that badly needed help at full-back. Bronze comes in to basically solve all of those issues as one of the very best players in the world at any position, and the Blaugrana now have a real chance to reclaim their European crown.

Bronze is training with her England teammates for the Women’s EURO this summer, and she spoke to English media about the reasons for her move to Camp Nou, which she chose over her old club Lyon, and revealed a welcome text from new teammate and world’s best player Alexia Putellas, and the Barça captain is clearly looking forward to joining forces with Bronze.