Lucy Bronze explains reasons for Barcelona move, reveals welcome message from Alexia Putellas

One of women’s football’s best-ever players is joining Barcelona in a shocking move this summer, and now she’s explained why.
England international right-back Lucy Bronze has signed for Barça Femení on a free transfer from Manchester City, a massive deal for a Barça side that badly needed help at full-back. Bronze comes in to basically solve all of those issues as one of the very best players in the world at any position, and the Blaugrana now have a real chance to reclaim their European crown.
Bronze is training with her England teammates for the Women’s EURO this summer, and she spoke to English media about the reasons for her move to Camp Nou, which she chose over her old club Lyon, and revealed a welcome text from new teammate and world’s best player Alexia Putellas, and the Barça captain is clearly looking forward to joining forces with Bronze.
“Alexia texted me saying she’s so excited to play with me on the team. Things like that give you huge confidence when players want to play with you and teams want you. Who doesn’t like being told they’re good? It gives you confidence and confidence plays a huge role in how you perform.
“I had offers from Lyon and Barça, the two best teams in the world. It wasn’t bad to be able to pick from that. It gives me loads of confidence knowing that these big teams who are so successful want to sign me, want me to play, know that I can make a difference to their team.
“Going out and pushing myself into a different culture, a different experience, playing with the world’s best players – to have the chance to do that again was a no-brainer. Maybe I can’t hype doing the same experience again with Barça but I would love to because that was the greatest experience of my life. I’ve not had an experience in England quite the same.”
Source: The Guardian
