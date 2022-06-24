Rayo Vallecano are Barça's first 2022/23 LaLiga opponent - FC Barcelona

The LaLiga Primera División football fixtures have been announced. Xavi Hernández' FC Barcelona team will play Rayo Vallecano in the first LaLiga game of the 2022/23 season at Camp Nou during the weekend of August 13/14.

2022/23 LaLiga Clásico dates announced - FC Barcelona

The 2022/23 LaLiga Clásico dates have been announced. The Thursday draw for this season fixtures revealed that the first Real Madrid v Barça game will be played on the weekend of October 15/16 at the Santiago Bernabéu (matchday 9), while the return fixture will be played on the weekend of March 18/19 in Camp Nou (matchday 26).

Man City attacker Raheem Sterling is offered to Barcelona once again - SPORT

Raheem Sterling wants to leave Manchester City this summer and Barcelona could be one of his options again, as was the case in the summer of 2021. The England attacker is looking for a bigger role, something he has lost under Pep Guardiola in recent seasons.

Raphinha ignoring other offers for now as he waits on Barça interest - SPORT

Half of Europe are keen to sign Raphinha. The Brazilian has decided to leave Leeds United to take the next step in his career ahead of the World Cup.

Free agent Angel Di Maria waiting for Barcelona despite Juventus offer - SPORT

Angel Di Maria's future is still in the air. The Argentina international will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his deal expires on June 30 but there are various options from there. The most interested so far is Juventus, but Di Maria is prioritising a move to Spain and will wait for Barcelona.

Umtiti wants a team in European competition if he is to leave Barcelona - SPORT

Despite not featuring in coach Xavi Hernandez's plans and only playing 90 minutes once this past season, Samuel Umtiti signed a new contract at Barcelona in January until 2026.

Countdown starts to avoid an unpleasant situation for Lewandowski - SPORT

The countdown has started. Despite Robert Lewandowski being on holiday in Mallorca (a few days ago his partner posted a photo of them in the village of Valldemosa in Serra de Tramuntana) and way from all the updates on his Bayern Munich exit, time is flying.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar offered to Barcelona for €50 million! - SPORT

In the middle of Barcelona's move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, the Polish striker's agent Pini Zahavi has also raised the possibility of the Catalan club signing Neymar for around €50 million, according to El Chiringuito.