Barcelona delay decision on Memphis Depay - future

Barcelona reportedly still haven’t made up their minds about what to do with Memphis Depay ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Dutchman ended last season as the team’s joint top scorer with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but has only one year left on his remaining deal at the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport reckon Barcelona will sell if an “irrefutable offer” arrives but will wait until next month to make a decision. Memphis will do pre-season with the team and Barca will then assess their options.

Much will depend on what happens in the transfer window and what happens with Ansu Fati. The teenager is back to fitness but there are questions marks over his physical condition.

The feeling is that if Barca do make the attacking signings they want, such as Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, it will mean Memphis has little game time next season.

However, if the Catalans prove unsuccessful in the transfer market then Memphis could still prove to be a handy option to have around.

In that case Barcelona would offer a two-year deal to avoid losing him for free next summer but may not sell straight away. The Catalans think Memphis could be worth more after the World Cup where he looks set to be a starter with the Netherlands.