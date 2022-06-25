Five unmissable games at Camp Nou in 2022 - FC Barcelona

The dates for the 2022/23 season at Camp Nou are starting to take shape. The Champions League draw is still some time away, but there are already plenty of red-letters dates to note in your diary (all times CET/CEST).

Barcelona targets Raphinha and Angel Di Maria are together in Ibiza - SPORT

Curiosities of destiny, two of the players who are on Barcelona's list to reinforce the winger position, Raphinha and Ángel Di María, have coincided on vacation in Ibiza. They even took a photo together that the Brazilian posted on his Instagram account.

€15 million separating Barça's Frenkie de Jong from Manchester United move - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong is still Manchester United's top target this summer following the appointment of former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. Little by little, the Barcelona midfielder is moving closer to Old Trafford. At the moment, the difference between the two clubs is €15 million.

Napoli defender Koulibaly closer to Barça but deal depends on Kounde - SPORT

Kalidou Koulibaly is one of Barcelona's defensive targets. In fact, despite the fact Xavi Hernandez prefers the arrival of Jules Kounde, the club see Napoli's Koulibaly as a more attractive option in terms of price, international experience and the fact he's a left-sided centre-back.

Chelsea also unwilling to pay Sevilla €65m asking price for Kounde - SPORT

Jules Kounde's move to Chelsea is not that clear. The English side are not willing to pay the €65 million Sevilla want for the French defender and the saga could drag on, with Barcelona keen to negotiate a deal if it's possible financially.

Barcelona put decision on Memphis Depay's future on ice until July - SPORT

Barcelona want to deal with Memphis Depay's future without fuss. The only thing for certain right now is that if a big offer comes in, something that has not happened yet, he can leave, but everything else beyond on that is on ice until July.

Lewandowski is ready to act again if Bayern block Barcelona transfer - SPORT

Barcelona are working to close the signing of Robert Lewandowski as quickly as possible. He's the absolute priority to lead the sporting project next season.

De Ligt and Juventus ready to part ways with Spain and England options - SPORT

Matthijs de Ligt's name is back on the scene, surprisingly. The Dutch defender has broken off negotiations to renew his contract with Juventus and is back on the market with the objective of moving to England or Spain.