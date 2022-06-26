Barcelona set to make ‘final offer’ for Lewandowski - reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to meet Bayern Munich next week and will present a “final offer” to the Bundesliga champions for striker Robert Lewandowski.

Diario Sport are reporting the Catalans will move after activating the first financial lever which is expected to be the sale of future television rights.

Barcelona are hoping to close a deal for the striker and there is “optimism because Bayern have opened the door to a sale and the objective is to pay a fair price.”

Agreeing a fee is going to be the tricky part. Bayern want €50 million for the 33-year-old which is a figure Barcelona consider “excessive.”

The report does not outline how much Barcelona are prepared to offer but says the new bid will leave “little room for negotiation.” The Catalans have also promised Lewandowski they will “do all they can to sign him quickly.”

Over in Germany there is also talk about a new offer. Sky Sport reckon a move is now “more likely” but reckon Bayern may just have upped their price.

Update #Lewandowski: His move to Barcelona is more likely than a few weeks ago. Now it’s an open poker about the price. It is said that Bayern wants to receive at least €60m. Barcelona improves their offer. Open end. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc #TransferUpdate — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2022

Lewandowski has already spoken out publicly about his desire to leave Bayern this summer, although the Bavarians had previously seemed adamant they wanted him to see out the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.