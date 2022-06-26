 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ferran Jutgla bags a brace on Club Brugge debut

A fine start from the youngster

SOCCER FRIENDLY CLUB BRUGGE VS KVV THES SPORT Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Ferran Jutgla has made a fine start to life at Club Brugge following his move from Barcelona earlier this summer.

The striker made his debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Thes Sport on Saturday.

Jutgla was named in the starting XI and scored twice to get off to a flying start with his new club.

The former Barcelona man needed just 20 minutes to open his account for the Belgian side, tapping home a low cross to put his team in front.

Jutgla then doubled his tally for the afternoon just after the half-hour mark. This time he latched onto a through ball and fired a confident finish past the goalkeeper.

The striker was taken off at half-time as Club Brugge coach Carl Hoefkens opted to change all 10 of his outfield players in what was the club’s first friendly ahead of the new campaign.

Brugge wrapped up the win late on with a third goal by Eder Balanta from the penalty spot.

