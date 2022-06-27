Xavi to give Ilias Akhomach a chance to impress during Barcelona’s pre-season - report

Barcelona are due back for the start of pre-season on July 4 and teenager Ilias Akhomach is being tipped to get the chance to impress Xavi before the start of the new campaign.

The highly-rated 18-year-old will be officially part of Barcelona B next season but will also join the first team for pre-season, according to Diario Sport.

Xavi has already handed Ilias his first-team debut and “kept his eye on the youngster” afterwards when he dropped back down to play for Barca B and Juvenil A last season.

The report adds there is “a lot of hope within the club” that Ilias can make the step up to the first team and fulfil his obvious potential.

Xavi also loves to play with wingers like Ilias which should help his cause next season. It’s also worth remembering Xavi named Ilias in his first ever starting XI after returning as coach.

Barcelona have already announced their pre-season schedule. The team will start off against Olot before facing Inter Miami, Juventus, Real Madrid and the New York Red Bulls in the United States.