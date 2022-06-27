Frenkie de Jong transfer could open the doors for Carlos Soler - report

Frenkie de Jong’s transfer to Manchester United will bring in a good bit of money, if it indeed does go through. That would allow FC Barcelona the ability to pull off some deals it has always been considering, but have yet to happen.

Robert Lewandowski is by all accounts Barcelona’s #1 priority, but a midfielder would also be quite handy to fill the void left by the Dutchman.

Barcelona’s dream target as far as midfielders is Bernardo Silva, Manchester City’s Portuguese star. Report suggest the midfielder is keen on joining La Liga, but City are not obligated to sell and could set a price too high for the Catalans.

There is another player that Barcelona have long been linked to - Carlos Soler. The young midfielder could be looking to find a new club this summer after being with Valencia since he was just eight years old.

His strong performances in La Liga, coupled with his growing role in the Spanish national team, have made the biggest clubs in Europe notice. Just 25, he should be entering his prime soon.

Atlético Madrid are said to be in pole position to sign him, while Juventus are also interested. But Soler is reported to be calm, knowing the next step in his career will be crucial to his professional development. For that reason, he is taking his time with making a choice.

Barcelona could make a move and convince Soler to join them instead. Would he be an acceptable replacement for De Jong, given that the team could come out ahead financially and strengthen in other areas as well?