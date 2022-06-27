Pedri fully recovered from injury

Pedri had a difficult 2021-22 season. He was out of action for over a hundred days iwth an injury in the beginning of the season, then missed more than two months due to injury at the end of the season.

However, he is keen to put those sad thoughts behind and is already 100% fit according to reports.

In fact, Catalan media reports that if FC Barcelona started their preseason training last week, he would have been there like any other player, fully fit.

He could have made it into the last few Spanish national team games, or even the end of Barcelona’s season. But neither his country nor his club felt it was necessary to rush him into those games. Barcelona had little to play for, while Spain was merely playing the UEFA Nations League Group Stage.

Pedri, still only 19 at this point, is considered one of the best young players in the world. He’s essential both to Barcelona now and in the future, and for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.