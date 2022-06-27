FC Barcelona end the 2021/22 season with 16 trophies - FC Barcelona

Sweet sixteen is the number of trophies won this season by the various professional first teams at FC Barcelona. The most recent trophy came on Saturday when the futsal team claimed the league title in Palma thanks to a 4-2 win in the second game of the play-off final.

Ousmane Dembele ultimatum: Barça want a decision - SPORT

It’s an important week at Barcelona. They need to pull the financial levers that were activated by their socios last week. That will be selling 10 per cent of the television rights for 26 years, for a fee between 205 and 215 million euros.

Ilias Akhomach will play with the first team in pre-season - SPORT

Ilias Akhomach will be one of the Barça B players who will play for the first team from July 4 in pre-season. Xavi will get the chance to coach him after giving him his debut at the top level last season and has kept his eye on the youngster when he went back to Barca B and finished the season with the Juvenil.

Bayern ready to negotiate over Lewandowski but start at 60 million - SPORT

Bayern Munich are finally coming to the table. They have told Robert Lewandowski’s people they are willing to negotiate his departure this summer, with the player desperate to move away.

Step to the front for Nico Gonzalez - SPORT

It seems likely Frenkie de Jong will depart for Manchester United. The clubs have nearly reached a deal and just need the player to agree. It will leave a big hole in Barcelona’s midfield.

Barcelona and Man Utd want to close De Jong transfer before Thursday - SPORT

The Frenkie de Jong operation is reaching its final phase. SPORT revealed on Saturday that an agreement between Barcelona and Manchester United is advanced and The Times add that both clubs are trying to close an agreement before Thursday, the final day of June.

Barcelona prepare final offer for the Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski - SPORT

After months of planning, it's time for Barcelona to finalise the signing of Robert Lewandowski. It seemed a pipe dream, but Barça always believed an operation would be possible and they are now one step away from signing the best No.9 in the world.

Dembele not convinced by Chelsea's offer and Barça remain alive - SPORT

The Ousmane Dembele soap opera is reaching its finale. He has no more room to negotiate since all the interested clubs are asking him to make a decision once and for all at the risk of proposals being withdrawn.

Fiorentina emerge as another option for Barcelona defender Umtiti - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti and his camp are doing all they can to have a move lined up so he doesn't have to return for Barcelona training on July 4. The defender knows he won't get minutes at Barça and is advancing talks to move on loan for a season with an option to make the deal permanent.