Barcelona unveil new gold away kit for 2022-23

Barcelona unveiled the club’s new gold away kit for the 2022-23 season on Monday.

Teenage midfielder Pedri was front and center of the new launch. Ansu Fati, Gavi, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also shown in the club’s first social media post.

Conspiracy theorists will note there’s no sign of Frenkie de Jong amid rumors Barcelona are hoping to sell him to Manchester United this summer.

Anyway, here it is:

Inspired by Barcelona ’92. A kit for a golden age. pic.twitter.com/yzTOGpumsM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 27, 2022

Barcelona’s latest kit is inspired by the Olympic Games which were held in the city 30 years ago. The kit is all gold and the shirt includes a pattern based on the map of Barcelona. The club badge, logos and players’ names and numbers are all in dark blue.

Barcelona have released their new away kit for next season.



The shirt features a map of the city pic.twitter.com/573XtOFYCG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 27, 2022

Here’s the blurb from the offical kit launch:

“FC Barcelona has unveiled its second strip for the 2022/23 season, which, like the first, is inspired by the Olympics. This one focuses on some of the most iconic elements of the Games, such as the Olympic rings and gold medals, the most treasured of all Olympic items and which athletes from all over the world strive to win.

“Hence, the colour of gold is the absolute protagonist of the new design, which also includes the pattern of the map of Barcelona, highlighting the Eixample, Montjuic and Barceloneta in homage to the 1992 Games while the trim at the end of the sleeves features the colours of the five Olympic rings.

“This golden colour also symbolises all the values ​​that go into winning an Olympic gold medal, such as tenacity, ambition, effort and the constant quest for self-improvement, and also how gold medal winning athletes set the standard for others to aspire to.”

Barcelona also reckon the kit gives a “special nod” to Barcelona Femeni and their recent incredible success both on and off the pitch. The team have written their name into the history books by winning the trebl, which included a first Champions League title, as well as breaking attendance records.

Now it’s over to you. What do you think of Barcelona’s new kit? Love it? Hate it? Meh? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!