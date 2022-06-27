Xavi gets back to work at start of big week for Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi has been back at work a week earlier than planned ahead of what could be a key week for the Catalan giants.

The first team are due back for pre-season training on Monday, July 4 but Xavi has already been spotted getting back to work at the Ciutat Esportiva.

XAVI con Alemany y compañía en la Ciudad Deportiva del #Barça.



Reunión clave en dias decisivos.



(@esport3)

pic.twitter.com/ezMP6aumlp — ᴀᴅʀɪᴀ́ɴ sᴀ́ɴᴄʜᴇᴢ (@_AdrianSnchz) June 27, 2022

It should be a busy week for Barcelona for all kinds of reasons. Ousmane Dembele’s contract is up on Thursday, while Adama Traore and Luuk de Jong are also coming to the end of their loan deals and will be allowed to leave.

The Catalans are also expected to activate the first of their two financial levers. It’s thought the club will complete a deal to sell 10% of their future television rights for around €215 million.

Such income will provide a big boost and could allow Barca to finally announce the signings of free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. We could also see Gavi’s contract renewal finally completed.

OJO! La imagen de los dos jugadores que MUY pronto se presentan en BCN!



En las oficinas ya las tienen listas las dos camisetas pic.twitter.com/MFeYJ06LKK — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 27, 2022

There may also be developments on the futures of Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong. Barca are expected to continue talks with Bayern this week, while there is speculation the Catalans are close to agreeing a fee with Man Utd for the Dutchman.