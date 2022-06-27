Roma pull out of Gamper Trophy match against Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that Roma have pulled out of the Joan Gamper Trophy clash scheduled for August 6 at the Camp Nou.

The two teams had been set to face off in the traditional curtain-raiser but Barcelona will now have to look for new opponents.

Barcelona’s statement on the issue suggests they are not too happy about the situation either.

“FC Barcelona announce that AS Roma have decided to unilaterally, without reason, withdraw from the agreed contract for both parties for the Joan Gamper Trophy game that was to be played on 6 August at Camp Nou in a fixture that was to see a men’s and women’s game once again. “The club is working on a finding a new opponents for this year’s edition. “In the next 24 hours the return of money already spent on tickets will begin and the Club wants to make it clear that the suspension of the games has been due to circumstances outside the control of FC Barcelona, the express wish of AS Roma. “The club’s Legal department is studying possible action against the Italian club for damages caused to FC Barcelona and its fans due to this unexpected and unjustified decision.”

Roma have also issued a statement and given their side of the story. The Serie A side say the decision is “a consequence of the need to modify the plan for summer friendly matches” and add they will finalize pre-season preparations with games “closer to home with less travel required.”