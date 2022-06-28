New photos of Barcelona’s third kit for 2022-23 leaked

No sooner had Barcelona unveiled their new away kit for the 2022-23 season than pictures of the club’s proposed third strip for the new campaign started circulating on social media.

The Catalans will wear gold on their travels in the new campaign and when the time comes for yet another kit they will go for something completely different, as you can see below.

This kit has been rumored for a while now and it was originally expected to be white, but it seems Barcelona have decided to make it light grey instead with a bold blaugrana stripe.

Images: Barça's third kit for the 2022/2023 season. pic.twitter.com/Ni6capXtnM — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 27, 2022

Barcelona have worn white in their long history but not for a while now and it’s unlikely to go down well with supporters for the obvious reason that it’s Real Madrid’s color. You get the feeling that was in the club’s mind when they were thinking about this new design.

It’s not clear yet when Barcelona’s third kit will be released, but in previous years it’s been after the start of the season. Barcelona’s first game is scheduled for August 14 against Rayo Vallecano.

What do you think about Barcelona’s third kit? Love it? Hate it? Want to buy one already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!