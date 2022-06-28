Olympic Gold features in the design of the 2022/23 Away Kit - FC Barcelona

Shirt commemorating such values such as effort and self-betterment to go on advance sale this Monday 27 June and until Saturday 2 July at Barça Stores and via FC Barcelona’s e-commerce channels

AS Roma will not be Gamper opponents - FC Barcelona

The Italian club has decided to unilaterally, without reason, withdraw from the agreed contract. In the next 24 hours the Club will begin to return of money spent on tickets

Deal with Sixth Street so Barça can activate their first financial lever - SPORT

Barcelona can activate their first financial lever. It’s the one which refers to selling 10 per cent of their television rights for the next 25 years for between 205-215 million euros. The agreement is with the US investment fund Sixth Street Partners and may be signed on Wednesday.

Ronald Koeman: Leaving Barça was a bit of a liberation - SPORT

Ronald Koeman appeared on TV3 and spoke about his exit from Barcelona and his relationship with Joan Laporta. “The dressing room was never against me,” he said. “For me the problem started when the president changed.

Xavi paused his holiday to be present at the meeting over Dembele's future - SPORT

SPORT have learned that Xavi was a key figure behind the meeting between Xavi and Ousmane Dembele’s camp on Monday. The coach wants the Frenchman to stay and be a key figure in his new project.

How the 'final' meeting over Ousmane Dembele's future went - SPORT

Encouraged by Xavi Hernández, the main defender of Ousmane Dembélé staying at the club, representatives of FC Barcelona and the player's agent met this Monday at the club's offices to try to bring their positions closer together and seal an agreement, which has not arrived.

De Jong negotiating with Manchester United as Barça exit draws nearer - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong has overcome the doubts he has about a move to Manchester United and is now open to negotiating with the English club, according to Sky Sports.

Barça withdraw De Ligt interest due to prohibitive price of Juve man - SPORT

Matthijs de Ligt is a player that Barcelona like a lot, but he will not be at the club next season. The Blaugrana have ruled out entering a bidding war for the Juventus defender due to the club's financial position and other priorities.

Di Maria tired of waiting for Barça and will join Serie A side Juventus - SPORT

Angel Di Maria, save any late twists, will join Juventus. The Argentina footballer, who was keen to join Barcelona, has tired of waiting for the Catalans and after an ultimatum from Juve will accept the Italian side's offer, which is in line with what he wants: a one-year deal and a salary of €7 million net.