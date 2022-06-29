Barcelona not interested in Neymar; PSG could look to Dembélé - report

Paris Saint-Germain are open to letting Neymar go this summer, although nothing is settled, and the Brazilian star may instead remain at the Parc des Princes this season.

But even if he is allowed to leave, FC Barcelona do not look a likely destination. However, a transfer the other way could happen: Ousmane Dembélé could be an interesting replacement should Neymar leave PSG.

That’s all according to Marcelo Bechler, the Brazilian journalist who rose to fame for breaking the story of Ney’s shock move from Barcelona to PSG years ago.

O QUE SABEMOS SOBRE UMA POSSÍVEL SAÍDA DE NEYMAR DO PSG! ✈️ Nosso @marcelobechler apurou que o clube está pronto pra receber uma proposta pelo brasileiro, mas não disse ao jogador que não conta mais com ele. Qual seria o melhor futuro pro Ney, torcedor? #Neymar #PSG pic.twitter.com/oR4W6wBEn3 — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) June 28, 2022

Neymar is not considered untouchable by PSG, and they will listen to offers if good ones are submitted. However, his high salary makes him a difficult player to sign. In fact, due to economic reasons, Barcelona are considered to be totally out of the running for the winger.

Dembélé could be an option should Neymar leave. As it stands, he is said to not be looking forward to sign for a Paris team with three starting forwards as famous as Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé.

At the moment, Neymar is settled in Paris and focused on the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While an exit is far from impossible, it’s understood to be unlikely.