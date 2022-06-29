FC Barcelona raises rainbow flags at Camp Nou in recognition of LGTBI Pride - FC Barcelona

To celebrate June 28, International LGBTI Pride Day, FC Barcelona is expressing its support for the rights of the LGBTIQ+ by raising the rainbow flag on its grounds.

Blast from the past: 1997 Copa del Rey final against Betis - FC Barcelona

On 28 June 1997 Barça claimed their third trophy of the season under English coach Bobby Robson via a thrilling extra time victory over Real Betis in the final of the Copa del Rey in the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

Ansu Fati working hard and shows off great shape ahead of return - SPORT

Ansu Fati is preparing for next season and he wants to hit in top form. The player took to social media with no shirt on to show he’s in good physical shape. He did not play a minute with Spain despite being called up for their nations league games, but aims to train with his team-mates when pre-season starts.

Xavi clear on the Ousmane Dembele situation - SPORT

Xavi has admitted the ball is in Ousmane Dembele’s court over his contract renewal. The Barcelona coach helped arrange and was present at the meeting between the club and Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko on Monday but, going back to his holiday in the airport, spoke to El Chiringuito.

Chelsea close in on Barcelona target Raphinha - SPORT

Barcelona are not just competing with Chelsea over Ousmane Dembele. The Blues are also interested in Raphinha, who is the Catalans’ target if they cannot renew the French winger’s deal.

Barça, willing to sell Memphis Depay for more than 20 million euros - SPORT

Memphis might leave Barcelona. The Catalans are willing to listen to offers of 20 million euros or more for the Dutch striker, in a decision that has generated some debate within the club.

Man United's 'final' offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong could leave Barcelona this summer. The club need to make money and De Jong is one of the players best suited to sell to do that. Man United are closing in on him with new coach Erik ten Hag keen on reuniting with his then-Ajax pupil.

AC Milan, a potential rival for Barça at the Joan Gamper - SPORT

Roma pulled out of the Joan Gamper unexpectedly and Barcelona have started to work on finding a new opponent who can face their men and women’s teams in a friendly on August 6.

Barça president Laporta called Bayern's Lewandowski to ask for patience - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona's priority as they continue planning for the 2022-23 season. The club want to sign the Bayern Munich striker and he wants to make the move to Camp Nou.

The truth about Barça's interest in Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler - SPORT

Barcelona are waiting to reach an agreement for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United and will use that money to strengthen the team. One of the names on the table is the Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler. He fits because he is an interior midfielder, a competitive footballer and the operation would not be too expensive.

Font on Laporta: Entering Barcelona without having a plan was suicide - SPORT

Victor Font has reappaered. The candidate for the Barcleona presidency at the last elections, celebrated on March 7 2021, gave a press conference on Tuesday to analyse the first 16 months of Joan Laporta's reign and share his thoughts on the club's current situation.

Barcelona defender Lenglet has 48 hours to answer Tottenham's interest - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez told several players at the end of the season that they are not part of his plans and should look for a new club -- one of them being Clement Lenglet.