Barcelona “furious” with Lieke Martens over PSG free transfer - report

Women’s football superstar Lieke Martens is very close to leaving Barcelona on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-German on a three-year deal, according to multiple reports around Europe.

But that is not the whole story as the club are reportedly “furious” with the Dutch international’s behaviour leading up to her expected departure, according to a report in Diario Sport.

The report says Martens, who was offered a new contract at the beginning of this season, showed a willingness to accept the new terms but never signed the renewal. Martens then kept putting things off for months, and recently began ignoring the calls of Barça representatives who were never informed of her desire to leave on a free transfer.

It would certainly be a sad ending to a great five-year run for Martens, who scored 73 goals in 156 appreaances and won everything with Barça Femení. Lieke barely played in the final months of this season due to injury, but she’s still a top player who will be sorely missed on the pitch.

Martens will be the third Femení player leaving the club this summer, with legendary defender Melanie Serrano announcing her retirement and left-back Leila Ouahabi also not signing a new contract to begin a new chapter in her career. No new signings have been announced for Femení yet.