Pedri, FC Barcelona MVP for 2021/22 - FC Barcelona

Members of the CULERS community from around the world have picked Pedri as their player of the season for 2021/22 in an online vote that has been open since last Friday. Pedri (6,721 votes) finished slightly above second placed Ronald Araujo (5,941), with Ter Stegen coming third, Gavi fourth and Ousmane Dembélé fifth. Some 22,000 fans cast their votes in the .cat, .es, .com and .fr domains.

Ansu Fati's World Cup dream - FC Barcelona

Speaking to the RFEF, the FC Barcelona striker looks back at an injury-troubled season and stresses the important role played by his family in his recovery process

Barça furious with Martens as she closes in on Paris Saint-Germain move - SPORT

Martens is in Paris to finalise here move to PSG and has left Barça stranded, not informing them of her moves despite having an offer on the table to renew.

Barça negotiating Lenglet loan with Premier League side Tottenham - SPORT

Operation Exit is underway at Barcelona. The club are working on finding new homes for players that don't feature in Xavi Hernandez's plans. While players like Braithwaite and Pjanic refuse to move for now, others accept that they will have to move on. this summer.

Trincao ready to take pay cut to force through move to Sporting - SPORT

Francisco Trincao and Sporting Club de Portugal are doing all they can to make a deal happen this summer. Barcelona want to find a new home for the winger with Wolves not wanting to take up their 30 million euro buy option on the player.

Luis Enrique defends Ferran Torres after another quiet evening - Football España

Ferran Torres has become something of a favourite of Spain manager Luis Enrique – but not everyone is as convinced. There are large sections of doubters about the attacker, at both club and international level, but Luis Enrique is not one of them.