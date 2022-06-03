Barcelona unveil new home kit for 2022-23

Barcelona unveiled their new home kit on Friday ahead of the 2022-23 season.

As we’ve already seen from plenty of leaks throughout the season it’s a big change and features plenty of navy blue.

Spotify also features on the front of the shirts for the first time since taking over from Rakuten as the club’s main sponsor.

Love it! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2022

The new Barça kit for the 2022/23 season! ❤ pic.twitter.com/pxdGT8h3pU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2022

Barcelona have a bit of blurb, as always, which is aimed at explaining where the idea for the new kit came from.

“FC Barcelona is showcasing an innovative, yet simple and elegant kit for the 2022/23 season, inspired by the Barcelona Olympics in the year that the city is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the transformation. “The new jersey harks back to the landmark event and is being presented today, Friday 3 June, under the tagline “The Flame Lives On”. Its design evokes the spirit of that period of regeneration and redefinition, a time when Barcelona opened up to the world and the world opened up to Barcelona.”

The kit is finished off with navy blue shorts and sock as you can see below.

Frenkie de Jong estuvo presente en esa sesión de fotos del 4 de mayo



En esos días, la situación económica no parecía tan extrema pic.twitter.com/AnfICcOpNI — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 3, 2022

And now it’s over to you. Let us know what you think of the new home kit in the comments below!