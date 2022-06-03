Ángel Di María linked with Barcelona move once again

Ousmane Dembélé might not renew his contract, and the price for the replacement FC Barcelona had in mind, Raphinha, is escalating. That’s put the Catalans in a bind as they hope to add another winger to the attack in order to continue rebuilding.

An old, familiar name has surfaced: Ángel Di María. The Argentine once again showed his quality in La Finalissima, a supercup between the European and South American Champions. He scored once as Argentina trounced Italy, 3-0.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou several times, and was even once announced as a signing by the club’s official account - though it was a hoax perpetrated by a hacker.

The story goes that Lionel Messi wanted Di María at Barcelona after Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain. Di María wanted to go, but for whatever reason, the signing never happened. Instead, Barcelona opted for Dembélé and eventually, Philippe Coutinho.

Since then, he’s been linked with Barcelona from time to time, but it’s never happened. Instead, Neymar, Di María, and Messi all reunited at PSG.

Now, Di María is a free agent and can choose any club he wants. He still has quality and La Liga experience. And, he would cost nothing in terms of a transfer fee. But his rapidly advancing age could be a big problem. How many more years will a 34-year-old winger play?