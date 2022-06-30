WATCH: Ansu Fati working hard ahead of Barcelona pre-season

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati is already preparing for the new campaign and seems to be in pretty good shape ahead of the start of pre-season.

Fati will be hoping to put his injury problems behind him in 2022-23, although there have already been a few whispers that Barcelona are worried about his physical conditions.

Reports have claimed tests have shown he’s lost some of his explosiveness, while there have also been suggestions Barca feel he made a mistake not undergoing surgery,.

At the moment Fati appears all smiles as he works out before joining his team-mates next week for the start of pre-season training.

The teenager has also been in action with the ball and certainly looks to be enjoying himself.

It’s thought Fati will be back next week even though he had permission not to return until July 11 as he was with the Spain squad for the Nations League fixtures in June. Of course Fati didn’t play a single minute for Luis Enrique’s side despite being called up.

Xavi will be hoping that Fati can get back to his best next season and finally enjoy some regular football once more. It will certainly be a huge boost for the manager and the club if Fati can put his injury problems behind him once and for all.