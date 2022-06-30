Sergi Barjuan stepping down as Barça B coach - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona informs that Sergi Barjuan is stepping down as Barça B coach. He will continue to work in other roles within the Club's Football Department structure. FC Barcelona expect to name his replacement as a coach of the development side in the coming days.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao visits Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

President Joan Laporta welcomes the multi-talented Filipino who after winning nine world titles retired in 2021 to concentrate on a career in politics

Griezmann to stay at Atletico despite rumours of a Barcelona return - SPORT

Antoine Griezmann will play for Atletico Madrid next season. According to Marca, Atletico activated the second year of his loan on Tuesday, as stipulated in the deal signed last summer.

Xavi gives unwanted Barça players extra time off to find a new club - SPORT

Óscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig will have an extra week off and won't have to return for the start of Barcelona's preseason on July 4.

Lazio rival Valencia for the signing of Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig - SPORT

Riqui Puig is drawing interest from the Italian side Lazio after being told he is not part of Xavi Hernandez's plans at Barcelona. Valencia have also asked about the Barça midfielder but they now have competition from Serie A after Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri backed a move.

Barça defender Clement Lenglet to finalise loan move to Tottenham - SPORT

Clement Lenglet is one of the Barcelona players who are free to leave this summer and his future could be resolved soon. The French defender must respond to Tottenham's offer but is now expected to move to the Premier League on loan next season.

Barcelona need to adjust contracts given to Kessie and Christensen - SPORT

Once again, Barcelona have to perform a juggling act to be able to register their new signings with LaLiga. The club's delicate financial position will oblige them to make certain salary cutbacks to comply with the league's fair play rules.

De Jong still resisting Barça exit as Man United negotiations continue - SPORT

It is no secret that Barcelona want to transfer Frenkie de Jong. Even though Xavi Hernandez will count on him if he stays, the club feel that the Dutch midfielder, who has not matched expectations in three years at Camp Nou, is an asset who can bring in good money.

Javier Saviola could return to Barça with La Masia coaching role - SPORT

After Rafa Marquez, who will take over Barça Atletic next season, replacing Sergi Barjuan, Javier Saviola could be the next former player to return to Barcelona this summer.

Barça's “mega offer” for Lewandowski as they near Bayern's price tag - SPORT

Barcelona want to close the signing of Robert Lewandowski and have began their offensive to convince Bayern Munich to sell the wantaway striker.