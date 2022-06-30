Barcelona and Wolves planning for Neves transfer in 2023 - report

Barcelona and Wolves are working on a potential transfer for Ruben Neves next year, according to a report from Sport. The details are a bit foggy but the price would be for around €40 million.

The reasoning behind the delay is two-fold. The first reason is of course the ever-changing financial situation at the club but also Xavi and the staff reportedly believe that Sergio Busquets can still anchor the midfield for another season.

Busquets has a contract at the club until 2023 and it’s already been reported he could call time on his Barcelona career next summer when his deal expires.

The Neves deal may also be easier to get done once Barca have a year of TV rights and licensing monies under their belt. Not to mention, Neves will also be in the final year of his deal. This is the type of player fans would probably fall in love with as a Busquets replacement.