Memphis Depay at the double, closing in on Netherlands goalscoring record

Memphis Depay scored twice in 4-1 win for the Netherlands over Belgium on Friday in the Nations League in Brussels. It’s the first time the Dutch have beaten their neighbours since since 1997.

Steven Bergwijn had opened the scoring for the visitors just before half-time from an assist by Frenkie de Jong and Memphis made it 2-0 just after the break with a well-taken strike from close range

Denzel Dumfries tapped home to make it 3-0 before Memphis grabbed another from close range as The Netherlands cruised to victory. Michy Batshuayi headed home a consolation goal for Belgium deep into stoppage time.

The strikes mean Memphis now has 41 international goals to his name which means he moves past Patrick Kluivert in the list of all-time goalscorers for the Netherlands.

Only Robin van Persie (on 50) and Klaas Jan Huntelaar (42) have scored more for the Oranje than the Barca man who will fancy his chances of claiming top spot before he hangs up his boots.

Louis van Gaal’s side are in action again on Wednesday in the Nations League against Wales and then head home for games against Poland (June 11) and Wales (June 14) again.