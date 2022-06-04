Gerard Pique not thinking about retirement despite injury problems - report

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is reportedly not considering retirement despite missing the end of the season due to injury.

The center-back was a key player for Barca in 2021-22, making 39 appearances in all competitions, but didn’t feature again after coming off early against Real Mallorca.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Pique currently has every intention of seeing out his current deal that expires in 2024 and is not thinking about hanging up his boots.

Pique has previously said he would retire he moment the thinks he can’t help Barca anymore but is convinced he can put his injury problems behind him.

The 35-year-old has the summer to rest but is clearly heading towards the end of his illustrious career at the Camp Nou.

Barca also have Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen for next season but are expected to try and offload Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza, and Clement Lenglet.

There’s also been talk that Xavi wants Barca to sign a powerful center-back such as Jules Kounde or Kalidou Koulibaly to strengthen his backline in the summer.