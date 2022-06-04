Ronald Araujo plays down injury fears after going off in Uruguay win

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has played down fears he suffered an injury after being forced off in Uruguay’s friendly win over Mexico.

The center-back was taken off after just 30 minutes of the match with a groin issue but has since offered a positive update on his fitness.

“Good work from everybody yesterday!” he wrote. “A pity that I had to leave due to some discomfort but everything is fine Always positive and working that #Qatar2022 is waiting for us #ElEquipoQueNosUne.”

Uruguay are back in action on 5 June against the United States in Kansas City and then host Jamaica in Montevideo on June 11. It seems that Araujo will be available for both games but it’s not clear if coach Diego Alonso is willing to risk the center-back.

Araujo will then enjoy a well-deserved break. The defender has been a key player for Barca in 2021-22 and looks to be a vital part of the new team Xavi is building at the Camp Nou.