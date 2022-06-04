New kit for the 2022/23 season inspired by Barcelona Olympic city on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Games - FC Barcelona

Presented under the tagline “The Flame Lives On”, and including the Spotify and UNHCR/ACNUR logos on the front and back, the home jersey will be available from Friday 3 June exclusively in the Barça Store and via the Club’s online store

FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

Memphis Depay scored twice in the win for the Dutch side to take his total to 41 international goals, placing him third on the all time list for Holland. Frenkie de Jong also played all 90 minutes and provided an assist for his Barça team mate.

Jonatan Giráldez extends contract until 2024 - FC Barcelona

Jonatan Giráldez has extended his contract with FC Barcelona until 30 June 2024. The coach's current deal came to an end at the conclusion of the season and he has signed for another two years, putting pen to paper alongside president Joan Laporta and board director Xavier Puig at the president office at Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong fired a message to Xavi over his positioning - SPORT

There isn’t a calm day in charge for Xavi at Barcelona. After Frenkie de Jong’s fine game for Holland against Belgium, he said: “Here in the national team I have a position that suits me better.”

Gavi's contract renewal is now urgent for Barcelona - SPORT

Gavi’s Barcelona contract renewal is still stuck, while the player keeps moving forward and highlighting himself as one of the main jewels in the shop window. He put in another great performance against Portugal with Luis Enrique’s Spain side.

Gavi's agent has Barcelona's renewal offer on the table now - SPORT

Barcelona’s negotiations for Gavi have reopened. Moises Llorens and Fabrizio Romano have confirmed that Ivan de la Pena has an offer on the table from the Catalan club to renew his player.

Bayern Munich set a price for Robert Lewandowski - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski wants to come to Barcelona and is going against his club, Bayern Munich, to try and make it happen. The Bavarians aren’t used to not getting their way and are trying to resist. They have put a 40m euro price on his head, per Bild.

Santi Cazorla: Xavi is an ideal coach for Barça - SPORT

Former Villarreal and Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla visited Camp Nou on Friday to go to the museum. The Spaniard, also formerly of Al-Sadd where he was coached by Xavi, said he believes the manager can take Barcelona back to where they belong.

Juventus, another option for Clement Lenglet - SPORT

After saying goodbye to Chiellini, Juventus are in the market for a centre-back. They are interested in Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet. The Barcelona player is not in Xavi’s plans, and the coach told him as much in the meeting they had. Araujo has renewed and Christensen is arriving.