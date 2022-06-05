Raphinha discusses his future amid Barcelona transfer rumors

Raphinha is on international duty with Brazil and was asked about his future at a press conference ahead of the team’s next game against Japan.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer to replace Ousmane Dembele who is expected to leave on a free transfer.

Raphinha says his future is in the hands of his agent, Deco, and admits he still does not know if he’ll be leaving Leeds or staying with the Premier League side.

“If I say that it doesn’t matter, I would be lying, knowing that there are less than six months left for the World Cup, you have to be active in the clubs, that weighs on the decision, but I trust my potential,” he said. “If I stay or leave, I’ll do my best, find my space and I’ll try to be in good form for the World Cup. “I have a contract with Leeds until 2024, my future is in the hands of Deco (manager) and Leeds. “My mind is on the national team, on the game and also on my vacations. I have a contract with Leeds and this issue is resolved by my agent. When there is something, he’ll tell me.” Source | Globo

Recent rumors have suggested Barca could be priced out of a deal for Raphinha. The Athletic reckon the Premier League side now want “between £60 million and £70 million” for the forward.