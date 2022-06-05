Memphis, third highest goalscorer for Netherlands - FC Barcelona

Memphis Depay continues to make history in the Holland jersey. In Friday’s 4-1 win in Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, he scored twice to take his overall tally for his country to 41, moving him ahead of former Barça man Patrick Kluivert to go up to third in the all-time ranking.

Laia Codina back at FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Laia Codina is back at FC Barcelona on a contract until 30 June 2024. The 22-year-old defender, who spent last season developing her game on loan to Milan, which played in the early rounds of the Champions League, was at the Camp Nou to put pen to paper in the company of president Joan Laporta and director Xavier Puig.

Raphinha's World Cup desire pushing him closer towards Barcelona - SPORT

Starting for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar this year. That's one of the big things Rahpinha will have in mind when it comes to deciding his future this summer.

Barça's Dembele edges towards Premier League move with Chelsea - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele's close to making a decision on his future and it seems it will be away from Barcelona. TalkSport assure that the French will is close to signing for Chelsea on a four-year deal to become the first arrival of the Todd Boehly era.

Barcelona could act if Braithwaite refused to leave the club this summer - SPORT

Barcelona have told the players that are not part of Xavi's plans to look for a new team. In fact, they are already looking for solutions so that players unwilling to leave, like Lenglet and Pjanic, change their minds. The most complicated case is Martin Braithwaite.

Barcelona and Man Utd close to agreement for midfielder Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

There is now a serious chance that Frenkie de Jong has played his last game for Barcelona. The Catalan club and Manchester United are close to a financial agreement following conversations. The fee is around 80 million euros and would be a financial boost for Barça. Now everything depends on what the player decides in the coming days.

Barcelona captains won't negotiate further pay cuts with the club - SPORT

Barça urgently needs a financial boost to deal with the salary limit and in recent weeks the option of applying further wage cuts to the squad has been put on the table again -- in some cases more strongly than others.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane could open to door to Lewandowski's Barça move - SPORT

Bayern Munich won't let Robert Lewandowski leave without a replacement. The Polish striker has decided to leave the German side for Barcelona, but an agreement still needs to be reached between the clubs given he has a contract until 2023.