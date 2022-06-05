Gavi beats Ansu Fati record to become Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer

Barcelona midfielder Gavi wrote his name into the history books on Sunday when he netted his first international goal against Czech Republic in the Nations League.

The 17-year-old midfielder struck an equalizer for the visitors deep into first-half stoppage time to become Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer.

Interestingly, Gavi takes the record of Barcelona team-mate Ansu Fati.

1st - Aged 17 years and 304 days, Gavi has become the youngest player to score for @SeFutbol in a competitive game, overpassing Ansu Fati, who scored with 17 years and 311 days against Ukraine in September 2020, also in UEFA Nations League.



Gavi’s goal came after he was picked out inside the penalty area by Rodri. The midfielder took a touch and then curled a low shot around goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík.

The strike levelled the match after Jakub Pesek had opened the scoring for the hosts after just four minutes of the clash in Prague.

Czech Republic went on to restore their lead on 66 minutes when Eric Garcia failed to cut out a through ball and Jan Kuchta ran through and lobbed goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Spain looked to be heading for defeat but salvaged a point at the death when an Inigo Martinez header hit the underside of the bar and just about bounced over the line,