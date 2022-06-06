Luis Enrique talks Gavi and Sergio Busquets after Spain draw

Spain coach Luis Enrique was full of praise for Barcelona midfielder Gavi after the 17-year-old scored his first international goal in a 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic.

Gavi’s goal saw him beat the previous record held by Ansu Fati to become Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 304 days.

Lucho discussed the midfielder after the game and is expecting more goals from the Barcelona youngster.

“Gavi doesn’t surprise me. People only see what he does without the ball in defense, but with the ball he is even better,” he said. “He will continue to score goals. The best thing about Gavi is that he is a complete player, defensively and offensively, with grit and technical quality.”

There was praise too for captain Sergio Busquets who came on for the final half an hour of the match in Prague.

Lucho added, “Another coach would make him play the 90 minutes of the four games, not me. He is unique. It is impossible to find a pivot like him.

Spain now head to Switzerland for their next fixture which is scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.