Gavi becomes youngest ever goalscorer for Spanish national side - FC Barcelona

Anew record for Barça midfielder Gavi. Playing for the Spanish national side the teenager became the youngest player ever to score for Spain with his effort in the 2-2 draw against the Czech Repubic.

United crack up pressure on De Jong with desire to get deal done soon - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong has become one of the big stories of the transfer window. Barcelona have put him in the shop window and Manchester United's interest has opened the door to a huge transfer, something the English side are trying to push through.

Liverpool give up on signing the young Barcelona midfielder Gavi - SPORT

The Gavi saga is close to an end. This week a final meeting is planned with Barcelona and an agreement over a contract renewal is expected to follow.

Barça or Chelsea? Paris Saint-Germain drop out of the race for Dembele - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele's future could be resolved this week. Barcelona are pessimistic about their chances of getting the Frenchman to sign a new deal. The player's camp are negotiating with other clubs, but Paris Saint-Germain appear to have dropped out of the race. The options Dembele has on the table now are Chelsea and Barça.

Barça striker Ferran Jutgla to join Club Brugge in €7 million transfer - SPORT

Ferran Jutgla will leave Barcelona in the coming days with a move to the Belgian side Club Brugge set to be confirmed for around €7 million.

Robert Lewandowski does not want to do pre-season with Bayern Munich - SPORT

The Robert Lewandowski saga is moving into the final phase. Bayern Munich, for now, do not want to negotiate a transfer directly with Barcelona but the player's agent, Pini Zahavi, is starting to put pressure on both teams to sit down and talk.

Marseille to rival Napoli for the signing of Barça midfielder Pjanic - SPORT

Miralem Pjanic will return from his loan in Turkey but he will not continue with Barcelona. Coach Xavi Hernandez likes him and he could take a look at him in preseason, but the reality is that in midfield there are a lot of players and the objective is to save on the Bosnian's salary.

Barça's unsustainable wage bill far bigger than Madrid and Bayern's - SPORT

Confirmed: Barcelona's players are the best paid in the world. The club's vice president, Eduard Romeu, revealed that the club's wage bill -- without Lionel Messi -- is around €560 million.

Alemany will meet Leeds next week as Barça up Raphinha interest - SPORT

Barcelona's sporting director Mateu Alemany has a meeting planned with the Leeds United hierarchy to push ahead with plans to sign Raphinha, the player chosen to replace Ousmane Dembele.