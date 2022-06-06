Raphinha turns down Liverpool, only wants Barcelona - report

Raphinha has told Liverpool “no.”

For the Leeds winger, there is only one destination in mind: FC Barcelona.

And Liverpool are not the only team the Brazilian has turned down. His priority is to go to the Camp Nou, and he’s told many teams he’s waiting from an offer from Barça.

That’s all according to a new report which says the player has told his agent, who is former Barcelona player Deco, that he wants only Barça.

Liverpool are said to be in the hunt for Raphinha as a possible replacement for Sadio Mané, who may leave Anfield this summer. The Reds have more financial muscle than Barcelona and could offer Takumi Minamino as part of an exchange for him.

But right now, what’s stopping him from going to Liverpool is the player himself.

Now, the blaugrana are hoping to find a deal with Leeds that brings Raphinha to his dream club. The main problem is the cost, and whether Barcelona can afford to pay an acceptable fee in Leeds’ eyes.