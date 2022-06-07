Ousmane Dembele considered ‘already history’ at Barcelona - report

Barcelona appear to have completely given up on Ousmane Dembele and reportedly consider the Frenchman “already history” at the Camp Nou.

Dembele’s contract expires at the end of the month and it seems almost certain he will depart on a free transfer.

Diario Sport reckon that Mateu Alemany “has had enough of waiting for a response in one way or another from the player” and is not planning any further meetings.

The sporting director also suspects that Dembele never had any intention of renewing his contract and considers the issue completely closed.

Barca’s chiefs apparently “considered Dembélé lost a long time ago” but were convinced to try and make another effort by Xavi.

Mundo Deportivo have a similar story and say Barca are thoroughly “fed up” with the Frenchman and are ruling out any further meetings.

Alemany has not heard from Dembele’s camp since meeting Moussa Sissoko in Morocco at the start of April and isn’t really expecting to either.

The latest speculation has suggested Chelsea are leading the race to sign Dembele on a free transfer after PSG lost interest in the forward.