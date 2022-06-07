FC Barcelona to start the preseason on July 4 - FC Barcelona

The 2022/23 preseason is starting to take shape. The senior squad are due back for work on July 4 at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, starting with their routine medicals and the first workout later in the day.

Yet another record for Gavi - FC Barcelona

Gavi, doesn’t turn 18 until August and yet he has already made history. On Sunday he became the youngest ever goalscorer for Spain, but it’s not the first time he has done something unprecedented.

Robert Lewandowski: Something died in me, I need new emotions - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski has again insisted he be allowed to leave Bayern Munich this summer at a reasonable price. He spoke to Onet Sport podcast.

Angel di Maria offers himself to Barcelona - SPORT

Angel di Maria’s future could take a surprise turn in the coming days. The former PSG player seemed set to move to Juventus for free but the player wuld like to play in Spain again and per Relevo has offered himself to Barcelona.

The reasons Gavi and Barcelona have not reached a deal yet - SPORT

Barcelona are still working on Gavi’s contract renewal. The Blagurana and the player’s agents are in constant contact and there could be a new meeting this week.

Raphinha putting Liverpool's offer on ice and prioritising Barça - SPORT

Raphinha is prioritising Barcelona over Liverpool. The Leeds United winger wants to move to the Catalan giants, despite various sides knocking on his agent Deco’s door in recent months.

Ferran Jutgla will be presented as a Club Brugge player soon - SPORT

Ferran Jutgla is living his final hours as a Barcelona player. He will soon be announced as a Club Brugge player, having travelled to the Belgian city to have his medical for his new team today. If timing allows, his presentation will be on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola: Robert Lewandowski will adapt to Barcelona - SPORT

Pep Guardiola is convinced that Robert Lewandowski will adapt to Barcelona’s game if he signs for the Catalans this summer.