Barcelona see Gerard Moreno as Lewandowski alternative - report

FC Barcelona continues to see Robert Lewandowski as their main priority for this summer transfer window. The Polish striker has made his case public: he wants to leave Bayern Munich and join the Catalans. But, Bayern can deny the transfer, forcing Lewandowski to play the last year of his contract in Bavaria.

If that is the case, Barça have an alternative already in mind: Gerard Moreno of Villarreal, according to rumor.

The Spanish striker finished an injury-hit season but still scored 9 goals in La Liga, and that comes after two great seasons with the Yellow Submarine. He was also one of Spain’s strikers in the past European Championships.

His release clause sits at 100 million euro, but Villarreal are said to be willing to negotiate. A price around 40 million is said to be fair, though Barça are wary of entering into a bidding war with Atlético Madrid, who see him as a replacement for Luis Suárez.

As of now, no major contact has been reported. But it is seen as a backup option should the Lewandowski transfer fall through.