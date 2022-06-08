Barcelona trio make top 10 most valuable list

Three Barcelona players have made it into the list of the Top 10 most valuable players in the world of football according to a new study.

The good people at the Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory love making lists and have come up with a new one that you can see below.

Three Barcelona players made it into the Top 10 most valuable players in the world pic.twitter.com/Vdb0pGszad — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 7, 2022

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappe takes top spot as the world’s most valuable footballer with an estimated value of €205 million.

Vinicius Junior takes second place on €185m and is ahead of Erling Haaland on €153m. The Norwegian has just completed a move to Man City after the Premier League champions activated a €60m release clause in his contract.

In fourth place is Barcelona midfielder Pedri who was signed for an initial fee of €5m but is now thought to be worth €135m.

The other two Barca players in the top 10 are Frenkie de Jong at No. 8 (€112m) and January signing Ferran Torres at No. 10 (€109.5m).

The CIES Football Observatory include factors such as the player’s age, career progression, contract duration and performance to come up with an estimated value.