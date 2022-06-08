Can an Angel Di Maria deal be anything other than good business for Barcelona?

There are bound to be thousands of culers that won’t even entertain the prospect of seeing Angel Di Maria wearing the blaugrana simply because of his Real Madrid allegiance.

A little facile if understandable to a degree.

By taking such a position straight off the bat, it ignores what the Argentinian could bring to the table, even for just a season.

At 34, he’s no spring chicken, but as he showed at Wembley recently, Di Maria has still got what it takes to perform at the highest level.

In the right team, there’s a cogent argument that such a move could be a resounding success.

From Barca’s point of view, he offers an incredible amount of experience and his acquisition, were it to happen, would bring him back to a league he knows well.

He is clearly lacking the pace of Ousmane Dembele and the energy of Raphinha, but the Frenchman is unlikely to stay, and the Brazilian is far too expensive. Ez Abde is still a little too raw to be relied upon regularly too.

We are where we are and, frankly, we are unlikely to be dining at football’s top table in terms of transfers for a while yet.

To get a player of Di Maria’s calibre and for what would arguably be a relatively small outlay in terms of salary would be a real coup for the club at this point.

It might also bring us closer to the promised land a little quicker than might otherwise be expected.

Age certainly won’t be a barrier to his undoubted excellence and that can only be of benefit to whichever club does get him to sign on the dotted line.

As long as he remains injury free for the most part, he could end up becoming the bargain of this summer window, and Barca can’t really afford to look such a gift horse in the mouth.

Even if the club were in a better position than they are right now, there’s still a school of thought which suggests he would be a decent acquisition.

When the Champions League group stage comes around again, having players such as Di Maria in the Barca ranks will surely tip the balance in their favour.

Goals, assists, work rate and a point to prove after leaving PSG… all of the ingredients are there.

With the World Cup on the horizon too, this could be a marriage made in heaven.

What reason could there possibly be not to endorse such a signing…?