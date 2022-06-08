Gavi reveals what Ansu Fati told him after he beat his Spain record

Barcelona’s 17-year-old midfielder Gavi made history on Sunday night when he scored his first international goal in a 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic.

Gavi is the youngest player ever to score for Spain, at the age of 17 years and 304 days, beating the record previously held by Barcelona team-mate Ansu Fati (who scored at the age of 17 years and 311 days).

The midfielder has now been talking about his achievement and revealed what Ansu Fati said to him after the game.

“He told me that he is glad that I beat him when there were only eight days left to do it,” said Gavi before adding, “I dedicate it to my family, the coach, the staff and all those who have trusted me.”

Gavi also revealed that he’s feeling very proud to pick up the record and is hoping the goal is the first of many for Spain in his career.

“I am proud to be the youngest player to score a goal with the national team and not only for that, but for being here. I thank those who have trusted me and my teammates. I hope to score many more goals,” he added.

”It was a very quick play. I received the ball from Rodri, controlled it and tried to shoot with my left foot. I celebrated the quick goal because we were losing and we wanted to come back.”

Spain and Gavi play again on Thursday in Switzerland in the Nations League and then finish off with another match against the Czech Republic three days later.