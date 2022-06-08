30 years since the first 'Tenerife' league - FC Barcelona

Today is Tuesday 7 June, and marks the thirtieth anniversary of one of the most epic Liga victories in FC Barcelona history, the first of two consecutive ‘Tenerife’ leagues that ended in oddly similar circumstances.

Marcos Alonso: Return to Spain? I've said what I want - SPORT

Marcos Alonso has become one of the names of the transfer window. He has a year left on his Chelsea deal but is sure he wants to start a new adventure in Spain. He has shone in Italy and England and now it’s time to go home.

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno, another option for Barcelona's No 9 spot - SPORT

Barcelona are looking for strikers in the market and another name that has popped up is Gerard Moreno. The Catalans’ priority is Robert Lewandowski, but the club are also keeping an eye on other options incase a deal becomes too complicated.

Sergi Roberto to finally sign Barcelona contract extension on Friday - SPORT

Sergi Roberto, whose Barcelona contract expires on June 30, will sign a new deal with the club on Friday. The signing has been delayed a few days due to president Joan Laporta's schedule, but will finally take place later this week.

Robert Lewandowski claims something has died within him at Bayern Munich - Football España

If there is one thing that Robert Lewandowski has been clear about, it is his desire to leave Bayern Munich. The Polish striker arrived in Bavaria on a free in 2014 and has won everything possible at the club, several times over. It appears he wants a new challenge.

Barcelona remain confident that they will agree new deal with Gavi in the coming weeks - Football España

Barcelona are not worried about Gavi’s contractual situation according to Mundo Deportivo. Negotiations to renew the 17-year-old’s current deal are rumbling on and the Catalan club remain confident that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.