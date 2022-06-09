Busquets has a dig at Barcelona over rumors of more paycuts

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has been talking about further pay-cuts at the Camp Nou amid speculation the club’s captains will once again be asked to reduce their salaries.

There have been reports that Barcelona’s captains will refuse to lower their wages to help the club’s financial problems because they have already done so twice.

Busquets addressed the speculation at a news conference while on international duty with Spain and made it clear he hasn’t been asked to take a paycut and isn’t too impressed to hear about the news from the media either.

“They have not proposed anything to the Barca captains. It doesn’t annoy me but I think that it’s not the best decision to do it through the press,” he said. “I am always willing to help, and not just on an economic level. I’ve always shown up and I am no problem. “I am focused on the national team, I have listened to a lot of things and nothing has happened. I am calm and I would like it if they said it directly to me. I am always available to help and give the maximum I can, for my national team and for my club.” Source | Sport

Spain are currently preparing for their next Nations League fixture on Thursday against Switzerland.