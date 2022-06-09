Luis Enrique defends ‘spectacular’ Eric Garcia

Spain coach Luis Enrique has leapt to the defence of Barcelona center-back Eric Garcia who has come in for criticism for his performances this season.

Lucho was asked about the defender at a news conference ahead of Spain’s next Nations League game against Switzerland and made it clear how much he rates the 21-year-old.

“If you are a professional footballer you have to be prepared for everything and there are footballers that get journalists going,” he said. “Eric is a marvellous player with the age and characteristics he has. All of these situations are unjust, because yes he committed an error but so has the 7, the 9, the 11. “There are certain errors that certain sectors like and that will make him stronger, Eric is a spectacular player and while I am manager and he continues at this level, he will continue coming to the national team. “Every player must play their part, I know mine and Eric’s as well. If I could see two or three better players in his position, he wouldn’t come, but as I don’t see them…”

Eric was in the spotlight again during Spain’s draw with the Czech Republic last time out. The center-back failed to intercept a pass which led to Jan Kuchta making it 2-1.