WATCH: Sergio Aguero spotted playing football again in a Barcelona shirt

Sergio Aguero has been spotted playing football for the first time since announcing his retirement from the professional game in December 2021 due to a heart condition.

The Argentine was in action in an informal training game with the Miami branch of River Plate after being invited to join in the fun by the club, according to Sport.

Aguero even turned up for the kickabout in Barcelona colors with the No. 8 on his back (and the 19 - which was his squad number at the Camp Nou - on his shorts).

The Argentine has previously said he hoped he might be play football again and that he’d been invited previously to play in Miami.

“Yesterday [on Tuesday], it crossed my mind that I could play football again,” he said. “The doctors told me that I have to spend five or six months out of action, but I already want to traiI want to play recreationally. They invited me to Miami to play a game and I didn’t go. I want to send a message to the doctor.”

Aguero has certainly been enjoying himself in Miami this month. The former striker celebrated his 34th birthday in the city at the start of the month with a lavish party.