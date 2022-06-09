Joan Laporta asks for faith to ensure the Club returns to a sound financial footing - FC Barcelona

During the ordinary meeting of the Senate, the president calls on Delegate Members to approve the levers required to achieve financial stability during the June 16 Assembly and ensure the professional teams are more competitive

A new target for Memphis - FC Barcelona

Memphis wants to continue making history for the Netherlands. After scoring a brace against Belgium, he has moved up to third in the list of all-time goalscorers for his country, and today Wednesday he will be looking to climb another position.

Liga fixtures to be announced on June 23 - FC Barcelona

The fixture list for La Liga 2022/23 will be announced on June 23 at 5.00pm CEST at a draw to be held in the Salón Luis Aragonés at the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas, Madrid. The competition itself is set to start on the weekend of August 12 and 13.

Agreement with Club Brugge to sign Ferran Jutglà - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Club Brugge have agreed on a 5 million euro transfer for Ferran Jutglà. The Club has included a 10% sell-on clause for any future sale by the Belgian club.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Barca? I can't say more, I can't lie - SPORT

Kalidou Koulibaly is Barcelona’s priority to reinforce in central defence. He’s got a year left on his deal and he’s a market opportunity, although the Blaugrana are dealing with other issues first. The Senegalese defender has rejected his Napoli renewal offer and he spoke after his national team’s game against Rwanda.

Jorge Mendes jets into Barcelona with a lot of names on the table - SPORT

Barcelona have a lot of open fronts ahead of the summer, regarding ins and outs. And many of them have the same agent - Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese player-dealer was spotted in El Prat airport on Wednesday by Twitch show Gigantes, coming into Barcelona no doubt to do some business.

Laporta: We went from being dead to being in intensive care - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta told the club’s thousand longest serving members the situation they are going through on Wednesday.

Sergio Busquets takes a dig at Barcelona's board over leaks - SPORT

Sergio Busquets spoke ahead of Spain’s game against Switzerland in Geneva and fired a shot at Barcelona’s board. The captain was asked about reports that the club will ask players to take more pay-cuts and he responded strongly.

Ousmane Dembele 'has accepted Chelsea's offer' - SPORT

According to Le10Sport, Ousmane Dembele has already decided his future. The French forward accepted Chelsea’s proposal, per the report, and will join them for free at the end of his Barcelona contract this month. He was a player that coach Thomas Tuchel wanted to reconnect with after their Borussia Dortmund days.

Barcelona looking at Dodo, the 'new Dani Alves' - SPORT

Domilson Cordeiro dos Santos, or Dodo, is one of the names that Barcelona are looking at when it comes to signing a right-back. SPORT have learned that the Brazilian footballer from Shakhtar Donetsk has gained ground at the Catalan club and Xavi’s full back pairings for next season are not defined. There could be a lot of movement in the summer.

Ferran Torres on Lewandowski to Barça and Real Madrid interest in him - SPORT

Ferran Torres says it has not been an easy year for Barcelona but is happy with his first season at the club.