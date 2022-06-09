New pictures of Barcelona’s gold 2022-23 away kit leaked

New photos of Barcelona’s gold away kit for the 2022-23 season have been leaked by those good folk at Footy Headlines ahead of the strip’s official release.

The Catalans have already released the new home kit for next season and the away uniform won’t be too far behind.

Here’s how it’s looking:

The kit is a gold color, which has been used previously back in the early 2000s, with the logos all in dark blue.

Barcelona’s new kit takes its inspiration from the 1992 Olympic Games held in the city. There is a design across the top of the shirt and the sleeves which is apparently “inspired by the gold medals that athletes get at the Olympic events.”

: FC Barcelona 22-23 Away Kit Leaked: https://t.co/rjd11e6PHw — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 9, 2022

| Barcelona's away kit for the 2022-23 season. It will be unveiled soon.



Via: @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/YIHM1ZP3A4 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 9, 2022

The shorts and the socks are all the same color as the shirt, although there is a bit more Olympicness going on as the colors of the five Olympic rings feature on the sleeve cuffs and also on the socks.

What do you think of Barcelona’s new away kit? Love it? Hate it? Just meh? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!