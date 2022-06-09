Ferran Jutgla explains why he chose to leave Barcelona and sign for Club Brugge

Ferran Jutgla has been talking about his decision to leave Barcelona and move to Belgian side Club Brugge and says he’s confident it’s the best thing for his career.

The striker departs after just one season at the Camp Nou where he played a starring role for Barcelona B and also scored twice for the first team.

Jutgla says he harbors no bad feelings towards Barcelona but is looking forward to moving to a club where he can play regularly and continue his development.

“I do not want to enter into controversy, because I owe my life to Barça. With my representatives we have sought the best for my career and we have considered that the best is in Belgium, in Bruges, and we go there very excited,” he said. “I am clear that I want to go where I have the opportunity to play every weekend and at Bruges they will give it to me, they give me the opportunity to compete, to perform, to continue improving and to continue advancing, because I am still 23, a long career ahead of me and a lot to improve. It’s the perfect club to keep growing.”

Jutgla’s move means the striker will be playing Champions League football next season and he admitted it was one of the reasons he opted for the Belgian club.

“My agents and I have looked for the best for me. whether the future club played in the Champions League or not. Of course it’s an extra motivation and I’m very excited, but what we were looking for was a project that they trusted me in,” he added. “Brugge has bet on me, it has given me a lot of confidence and I have not hesitated. I am happy with the decision I have made, super happy with life and I want to start now”.

The striker previously sent a goodbye message to fans where he opened the door to a future return to Barcelona but said that right now he’s not thinking about coming back.

“I don’t think about my return to Barça. I think that football turns around a lot, but I have to continue my path and now I am at Bruges. I am very grateful to Barça, because it has been a wonderful season,” he said. “There they have given me the opportunity to make myself known, to expose myself in professional football and I think things have turned out well for both parties. I wish them the best, because the club deserves it.” Source | Sport

Jutgla has signed a four-year deal with Club Brugge and will wear the No. 9 shirt next season.