FC Barcelona News: 1 July 2022; TV rights sold, Raphinha delays transfer decision

FC Barcelona reach agreement for the acquisition of a 10% share of TV rights | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have confirmed an agreement with Sixth Street for the acquisition of a 10% share in La Liga TV rights for the next 25 years in exchange for €207.5 million.

Ten Hag hopeful De Jong’s Man Utd transfer will be complete next week | Sport

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hoping to be able to complete the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona next week.

Barça & Spotify kick off strategic partnership that will unite music and sport | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s famous stadium will be known as the Spotify Camp Nou from today as the club’s partnership with the music streaming platform commences.

Barcelona persuade Raphinha to delay transfer decision | Marca

Barcelona have persuaded Raphinha to delay a decision on his future. The Brazilian has agreed to wait and see if Barcelona can secure the finances needed to sign him.

Barça preparing to pull second palanca in deal worth more than €300m | Sport

Barcelona are hoping to activate another financial lever by selling another 15 per cent of television rights for between €330m and €400m.

Ousmane Dembele is no longer a Barcelona player | Football Espana

Ousmane Dembele is no longer a Barcelona player after his contract expired on June 30. He could still re-sign with the Catalans but his future remains unclear.

Juventus and Barcelona could rewind Arthur-Pjanic exchange | Football Italia

Reports in Italy are suggesting that Juventus have offered Barcelona the chance to re-sign Arthur which could see Miralem Pjanic then head back to Turin.