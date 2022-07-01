Barcelona’s stadium is now officially the Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona’s famous old stadium is now officially known as the Spotify Camp Nou as the club’s new agreement with the music streaming platform came into effect.

The deal was announced back in March and means Spotify will feature on club shirts from the start of the 2022-23 campaign and for the next four seasons.

Barcelona also agreed to rebrand the Camp Nou with the total agreement thought to be worth around €280 million.

Barcelona unveiled the rebrand on Friday and have used three players from the men’s team and three from the women’s side to be the face of the Spotify Camp Nou.

Photos of Pedri, Mapi Leon, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all feature along with Alexia Putellas, Ansu Fati and Aitana Bonmatí. All of the players are obviously all in the new home kit for 2022-23 which also bears the Spotify logo.

Barcelona’s first game at the Spotify Camp Nou looks set to be the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 6. Roma have pulled out of the game but it’s been rumored AC Milan could take their place.

Xavi’s side will then play their first La Liga game of the new season on Saturday, 12 August against Rayo Vallecano.